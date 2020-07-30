http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/dYhRoJLTgnc/google-amazon-facebook-apple-earnings

Heard on the Street’s Dan Gallagher says perhaps this wasn’t the best time for Big Tech to flex its financial muscles.

Amazon.com, Apple and Facebook all reported strong results for the June quarter on Thursday afternoon. Awkwardly, the results came just a day after the chief executives of all four companies were grilled by Congress over the market power they have amassed.

Investors have taken to dismissing such events as political theater. Indeed, lawmakers and regulators have rattled sabers at big tech for a couple of years now with little to show for it.

But the hearings actually contained more substance than past occasions, with many lawmakers zeroing in on alleged anticompetitive behavior in areas such as Amazon’s third-party marketplace, Apple’s App Store, Google’s propensity to drive traffic to its own properties and Facebook’s knack for acquiring companies that could threaten its place as the world’s pre-eminent social network.

Thursday’s strong results reinforce the image of companies so powerful that even an unprecedented global health crisis can’t stop them. Apple even managed to expand its iPhone sales for the quarter, despite the pandemic’s impact on the company’s manufacturing base in China. Meanwhile, Amazon posted a record jump in revenue from third-party services, showing a growing reliance on a business receiving sharp criticism over reports that the company misuses data from its selling partners.

Big tech’s growing strength will draw cheers from investors, but not everyone who takes notice of Thursday’s results is a fanboy.

