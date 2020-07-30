https://www.theblaze.com/news/herman-cain-dead-following-battle-with-coronavirus

Former Republican presidential candidate, accomplished businessman, and conservative commentator Herman Cain is dead at the age of 74 following a hard-fought battle against a COVID-19 infection.

What are the details?

On Monday, Herman’s Twitter account reported that Herman was hospitalized for the coronavirus and was receiving oxygen in treatment.

The tweet stated, “We know it’s been few days since we last gave you an update on the boss. But he is still in the hospital being treated with oxygen for his lungs. In the meantime, the doctors say his other organs and systems are strong.”

Though his team said he was getting stronger, he passed on Thursday morning.

Herman was first hospitalized in early June for the infection.

‘Find God’s strength’

Cain’s official Twitter page shared the sad news Thursday morning.

“You’re never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning,” the account shared. “But we have no choice but to seek and find God’s strength and comfort to deal.”

The lengthy missive, posted on Cain’s website, announced, “Herman Cain — our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us — has passed away. He’s entering the presence of the Savior he’s served as an associate minister at Antioch Baptist Church in Atlanta for, and preparing for his reward.”

The honorary obituary continued, “Romans 2:6-7 says: ‘God ‘will repay each person according to what they have done.’ To those who by persistence in doing good seek glory, honor and immortality, he will give eternal life.’ By that measure, we expect the boss is in for some kind of welcome, because all of us who knew him are well aware of how much good he did.”

The post detailed the final few weeks of Cain’s life.

Following his infection several weeks ago, Cain was taken to a hospital by ambulance after struggling to breathe.

Just five days ago, doctors reportedly told Cain’s family that they believed he would eventually recover, despite needing oxygen treatment.

Herman, a cancer survivor, fought hard, but the family said it knew the time would come when God would carry him home.

‘We had a man so good, so solid, so full of love and faith’

“I want you to understand just what our world has lost today,” the post continued. “There aren’t many people like Herman Cain, and it behooves us to truly cherish the ones we’re given. His wife Gloria – his children Melanie and Vincent – and his grandchildren … they need our love, our support and our prayers.”

The post concluded, “I’m sorry I had to bring you bad news this morning. But the good news is that we had a man so good, so solid, so full of love and faith … that his death hits us this hard. Thank God for a man like that.”

Herman was a co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, and one of President Donald Trump’s surrogates at the president’s June 20 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

At least eight Trump staffers who attended the rally later tested positive for the deadly virus.

