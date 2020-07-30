https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-herman-cain-74-dies-from-covid-19-after-month-in-hospital

Herman Cain, the former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza who jumped into politics and ran for president three times, has died after battling COVID-19 for nearly a month. He was 74.

Cain’s death was announced Thursday on his website, hermancain.com, by Dan Calabrese, who edits the site. “Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away,” Calabrese said in a blog post. “We all prayed so hard every day. We knew the time would come when the Lord would call him home, but we really liked having him here with us, and we held out hope he’d have a full recovery.”

The Republican had previously survived stage 4 colon cancer. Just last month, Cain attended Trump’s rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, less than two weeks before receiving his diagnosis that he had contracted the virus.

On Monday, an update to his Twitter account said Cain “is still in the hospital being treated with oxygen for his lungs. In the meantime, the doctors say his other organs and systems are strong.”

“Re-strengthening the lungs is a long and slow process, and the doctors want to be thorough about it,” another tweet said. “He really is getting better, which means it is working.”

Kayleigh McEnany, President Trump’s press secretary, responded to the news of Cain’s death on Twitter. “Herman Cain embodied the American Dream and represented the very best of the American spirit. Our hearts grieve for his loved ones, and they will remain in our prayers at this time. We will never forget his legacy of grace, patriotism, and faith,” she wrote.

Herman Cain embodied the American Dream and represented the very best of the American spirit. Our hearts grieve for his loved ones, and they will remain in our prayers at this time. We will never forget his legacy of grace, patriotism, and faith. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) July 30, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

