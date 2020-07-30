https://www.westernjournal.com/bus-carrying-mike-pence-involved-crash/

Vice President Mike Pence was involved in a traffic accident Thursday when the Trump campaign bus he was traveling on got into a minor crash.

Pence was on the way to to Greensburg, Pennsylvania, when the accident occurred, according to KDKA-TV.

Journalists reported that the vice president was uninjured.

“The accident happened on a sharp curve along a narrow stretch of road in Allegheny County, and a reporter traveling with Pence reported seeing a dump truck with a scraped-up fender,” The Hill reported.

Per @KDKA — .@VP Pence “tour bus has been involved in a minor accident with a dump truck on the way to a campaign stop outside of Pittsburgh.”https://t.co/oTYtcF9ZqY pic.twitter.com/4LgGlMvhWn — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) July 30, 2020

An anonymous official described the incident to The Hill as a “minor fender bender.”

“VP has transferred to a limo while authorities work out issues with dump truck driver whose driver’s side fender was swiped by the bus,” pool reporter Elizabeth Crisp of Newsweek tweeted.

I personally saw the driver of the truck get out and yell in the middle of the street before moving a nearby parking lot to talk to authorities. He was NOT happy. — Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) July 30, 2020

“I personally saw the driver of the truck get out and yell in the middle of the street before moving a nearby parking lot to talk to authorities. He was NOT happy.”

Roughly 15 minutes after the first crash, a pair of police officers on motorcycles were involved in another accident in which their bikes went down, according to the New York Post.

Journalists in VP Pence’s motorcade are reporting separate accidents with a minor crash involving a bus in the motorcade, and later, an accident involving two motorbike escorts. — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) July 30, 2020

Journalists reported seeing Pence getting out of the limousine and talking to one of the officers following the second incident.

Per pool, Pence got out of his limo to speak to one of the motorbike officers whose vehicle is on the ground, while ambulance checks on one of those involved in the accident — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) July 30, 2020

“Grateful for all of the law enforcement officers who support us and help get us safely to where we are going each day. Thank you for all you do!” Pence tweeted later Thursday.

Grateful for all of the law enforcement officers who support us and help get us safely to where we are going each day. Thank you for all you do! — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) July 30, 2020

The vice president was on the way to the Greensburg Police Department for a “Cops for Trump” event when the accidents occurred, KDKA reported.

Pence is setting out on a bus tour of Pennsylvania. Press hasn’t spoken to him today. News of Herman Cain’s death was playing on TVs in Air Force 2 as we exited. pic.twitter.com/CxrMYsAPp8 — Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) July 30, 2020

He was also scheduled to tour the Guy Chemical Company in Somerset.

