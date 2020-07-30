https://www.theblaze.com/candace-owens/candace-owens

On Sunday’s episode of The Candace Owens Show, Candace sat down with Author Dinesh D’Souza. They discussed how the left hijacked the education system and exploited George Floyd’s death to further racial division.

In this clip, Candace began the conversation with a heartfelt explanation for why she believes the education system in America is a contributor to America’s demise. Candace described the apparent shift in curriculum, from learning about western civilization as it were to being told men are bad and white people are guilty of racism for being white

.”What we have done is replaced a solid education system with psychological conditioning,” Candace said. She expressed a deep concern for brainwashed American youth who are taught to hate America, especially the 15-year-old Antifa thug who knows nothing about Western civilization.

Dinesh D’Souza added, “Academia is the theory, and Antifa is the practice. “Dinesh explained how progressives took the hatred for America taught in schools today narrative and attached it to the George Floyd killing.

“The basic move,” He said, “If you deny the narrative, you don’t care about George Floyd.”

Watch the clip to hear more hard-hitting commentary from Candace and Dinesh.

