(MSN) – China took another step toward meeting agricultural commitments made in the phase one trade agreement with the U.S. with its biggest-ever purchase of American corn.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Thursday that exporters sold 1.937 million metric tons of corn, the third-largest deal for the grain to any destination. This purchase tops the previous record sale to China earlier this month, when 1.762 million tons were booked.

China has boosted its imports of animal-feed ingredients as relations soured with barley-shipping Australia. Stepped-up buying of U.S. corn began in March. About 1.3 million tons of American corn was sold in the season ending on Aug. 31 while about 5.72 million tons was sold to be shipped in the next season, including Thursday’s announced sale, USDA data showed.

