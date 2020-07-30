https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/christian-youth-inspired-share-faith-combat-fears/

(ONE NEWS NOW) – After conquering the fear of living in the Middle East and North Africa through the courage of Christ, Christian youth are encouraging others to do the same as they share their triumphal faith remotely – live via technology.

As the coronavirus, wars, poverty, social upheavals, ethnic cleansing and religious persecution grip both volatile regions, SAT-7 KIDS – based in the Middle East – is equipping children to overcome their worst fears by using satellite television and social media to bring the power of Jesus into their lives.

Broadcasting live in native languages with local presenters, the Christian satellite television network is busy during the pandemic creating various ways for families to engage and be encouraged in the name of Christ.

“Children recently took part in a SAT-7-hosted Facebook Live event, giving kids the chance to talk about their fears face-to-face with the show’s presenters,” the ministry announced in a recent press release, which notes that one of its videos received approximately 430,000 views and 30,000 responses. “[P]arents are uploading videos of their children to SAT-7’s social media – showing their kids singing, dancing, telling Bible stories and praying.”

