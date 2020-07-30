https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/classless-obama-uses-john-lewiss-funeral-political-purposes-attacks-trump-pushes-mail-voting-video/

Barack Obama delivered the eulogy at Congressman John Lewis’s funeral on Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia.

Classless Obama used John Lewis’s funeral for political purposes, attacked Trump and pushed mail-in voting.

Barack Obama lashed out at President Trump for speaking out against mail-in voting.

The Democrat-media complex is using the Coronavirus as a vehicle to rig the election with mail-in voting.

President Trump has been pushing back on mail-in ballots because there is no voter ID and no chain of custody.

Obama turned the eulogy into a political rally and said it’s too dangerous to vote in person in November.

After Obama said this, the camera panned out to people applauding him — no social distancing, the pews were packed with people standing shoulder-to-shoulder.

WATCH:

Obama just used the funeral of a dead Congressman to insult Trump & make the case for mail-in voting!! He has NO SHAME & neither do the people giving him a standing ovation for it!! They’re all going to HELL!! pic.twitter.com/fekzeZv9ab — 6.0 (@TrumpRulzz) July 30, 2020

