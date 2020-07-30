https://www.dailywire.com/news/clinton-was-with-epstein-on-private-island-at-same-time-as-2-young-girls-witness-claims-in-unsealed-court-docs

Court documents from a lawsuit involving deceased accused child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein were unsealed on Thursday night despite objections from Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite who was recently arrested by federal authorities for allegedly engaging in sex trafficking.

“Maxwell, awaiting trial in a federal prosecution, had delayed the planned release of the documents from a 2015 civil suit by filing objections at the last minute, provoking the ire of U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska,” The Miami Herald reported. “That irritated the judge, who ruled last week that the documents should be unsealed.”

Preska wrote in a filing, “The Court is troubled — but not surprised — that Ms. Maxwell has yet again sought to muddy the water as the clock clicks closer to midnight.”

One revelation that came from the released court documents was the allegation that former Democrat President Bill Clinton traveled to Epstein’s “pedophile island,” a claim that Clinton has denied.

Accuser Virginia Giuffre said that when Clinton was on the island with Epstein, there were “2 young girls” there whom she “could identify.”

Transcript of the interaction:

JS: When you say you asked him why is Bill Clinton here, where was here? V: On the island. JS: When you were present with Jeffrey Epstein and Bill Clinton on the island, who else was there? V: Ghislaine, Emmy, and there was 2 young girls that I could identify. I never really knew them well anyways. It was just 2 girls from New York. JS: And were all of you staying at Jeffrey’s house on the island including Bill Clinton? V: That’s correct. He had about 4 or 5 different villas on his island separate from the main house, and we all stayed in the villas. JS: Were sexual orgies a regular occurrence on the island at Jeffrey’s house? V: Yes.

Witness interview: Bill Clinton was at Epstein’s island with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and “2 young girls.” pic.twitter.com/NG8PbaZLNt — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

