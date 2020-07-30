http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/5wsSUOPKYdg/

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” host Chris Cuomo stated that he hopes former presidential candidate Herman Cain will rest in peace, and that he wishes “that this president have no peace until he thinks about what he’s exposing people to. He didn’t even mention that Mr. Cain was at his rally among the maskless masses right before he was diagnosed. Now, maybe he didn’t get it there. Sure as hell didn’t help.”

Cuomo said, “We wish his family well, and we wish that he rest in peace, and I wish that this president have no peace until he thinks about what he’s exposing people to. He didn’t even mention that Mr. Cain was at his rally among the maskless masses right before he was diagnosed. Now, maybe he didn’t get it there. Sure as hell didn’t help. May Herman Cain rest in peace. He fell ill not long after that rally in June, the one in Tulsa, Oklahoma. You see him not wearing a mask. How many lives do we have to lose? How many have to be sick? How many have to have their lives changed? How many businesses have to close? How many kids have to go underserved and fall behind? How much more inequality and inequity must there be for something that is within our control? When will you say enough? When will you demand action? This is not about our democracy being in doubt. This is about the strength of our leadership, absolutely, being in doubt.”

