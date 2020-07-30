http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/fIAhbHyH8ow/

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Caught and cuffed. San Joaquin County Sheriff’s deputies arrested James Lee Coose Wednesday for an alleged sexual assault on a 92-year-old woman inside her own home.

The suspect was located near the intersection of Waterloo Street and D Street in Stockton, only two blocks from the scene of the crime a day earlier, near East Willow Street and E Street.

Neighbors’ surveillance video showed a man leaving the 92-year-old’s home after the alleged attack.

Deputies say the woman’s caregiver walked in on the attack, startling the man, who immediately left. That caregiver called 911 and also took a photo of the man as he fled, helping deputies with a specific description of him

After an intense search seeking help from the public, deputies located Coose Wednesday evening.

“Something like this, once we put it out we got a massive, massive response,” San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Deputy Alan Sanchez said.

In the hours before the arrest, neighbors described the heartbreak, learning about the heinous attack. The 92-year old also suffers from dementia.

“Oh my gosh,” neighbor Karen Schenone said. “How somebody could do that, to anybody, but especially to a helpless 92-year-old woman.”

“I’m appalled,” neighbor Richard Thomson said. “The lowest form is someone that’s going to attack the elderly.”

Outrage over an attack on a 92-year-old woman inside what should be the safety of her own home. Now relief that the suspect is under arrest.

The 92-year-old woman is being treated in a hospital for her injuries.

Coose is being held on more than $1,000,000 bail. He’s due in court Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

