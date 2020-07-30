http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/yJNM-Gw5IJI/countdown-under-four-hours-to-the-event-of-the-year-on-crime.php

At noon Central, Center of the American Experiment will livestream a presentation on crime, policing and race by Heather Mac Donald, the country’s foremost expert on the conjunction of those topics. The presentation is data-rich, and contains all the facts you need to know to debunk the “systemic racism” in policing myth.

You can go to the event page to register. The event is free. Registration means you will get an email reminder, but anyone can watch the event live on American Experiment’s YouTube channel or Facebook page. Heather’s presentation will be archived so that for months and years to come, it will be the definitive data source on crime, policing and race.

