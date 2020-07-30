http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/pPDqvZutNh8/

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) praised China on Thursday, saying the country is “growing into a respectable nation” and said the country “has pulled tens of millions of people out of poverty.”

Feinstein’s remarks were made during a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting debate on a bill that would allow individuals to sue the Chinese government for its mishandling and cover-up of COVID-19.

“We hold China as a potential trading partner, as a country that has pulled tens of millions of people out of poverty in a short period of time, and as a country growing into a respectable nation amongst other nations,” Feinstein said. “I deeply believe that.”

Feinstein also said depriving China of foreign sovereign immunity would be a “huge mistake,” insinuating that China should not be held responsible for the spread of the deadly coronavirus, which has taken the lives of more than 150,000 Americans.

The California senator’s remarks were also made amid reports revealing several cases of human rights abuse from the Chinese government.

In 2018, it was alleged that a Chinese spy posed as a staffer at Feinstein’s San Francisco office and served as the California Democrat’s driver, Asian-American community liaison, and stand-in for the senator at Chinese consulate events.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

