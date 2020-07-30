https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/democrat-senator-dianne-feinstein-praises-communist-china-growing-respectable-nation-video/

Dianne Feinstein

Democrat Senator Dianne Feinstein (CA) on Thursday praised Communist China during a Senate Judiciary Committee meeting.

Feinstein also warned against holding China accountable for unleashing a deadly virus resulting in hundreds of thousands of deaths worldwide.

The Democrat Senator made these remarks as China continues its abuses against Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

“We hold China as a potential trading partner, as a country that has pulled tens of millions of people out of poverty in a short period of time,” Feinstein said. “And as a country growing into a respectable nation amongst other nations — I deeply believe that.”

WATCH:

Two years ago it was revealed Dianne Feinstein had a Communist Chinese spy by her side for nearly 20 years.

Feinstein reportedly ‘found out’ that her staffer was a Chinese spy in 2013–while she was the Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

Dianne Feinstein and her 3rd husband Richard Blum whom she married in 1980 made MILLIONS off of their financial interests in China.

Richard Blum made millions of dollars off of his Chinese investments–his investments in China flourished after his wife, Dianne Feinstein became a US Senator in 1992.

The Chinese spy mysteriously appeared on the scene in 1993 just ONE YEAR after Feinstein was elected to the Senate in 1992.

It is not surprising to see Feinstein praise the ChiComs.

