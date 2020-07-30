https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/democrats-block-temporary-extension-unemployment-benefits/

Democrats in Congress on Thursday blocked a temporary extension of a special federal unemployment benefit, which is expiring this week.

It was because the GOP wouldn’t meet their demands on a plan to spend a massive $3 trillion in various programs.

The Washington Examiner reported Democrats in the Senate, led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., opposed the additional, temporary, benefits for Americans put in financial straits by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Republicans voted to open debate next week for the consideration of proposals to extend them at a level at or below the current $600 weekly amount,” the report said. Schumer blocked attempts to extend the benefits temporarily – including one proposing to add another seven days of eligibility.

Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., had pursued that option.

She speculated: “I ask, who could possibly be against this?”

It didn’t take long to find out. She said, “It’s the senator from New York. You can tape his picture on your refrigerator when you open it because it’s the minority leader who’s against this on his path to try to become the majority leader, and that’s unfortunate.”

The fight is over the Democrats’ $3 trillion spending plan and another for $1 trillion by the GOP. The Democrats insisted on negotiating with their plan as the starting point.

One of the clashes was over extra money for schools. The House Democrats originally proposed $100 billion, and Senate Republicans raised that to $105 billion. Then House Democrats changed their demand to $200 billion.

The Examiner pointed out the political motive involved: “Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat and author of the $3 trillion measure, told reporters passing a short-term deal on unemployment insurance would eliminate her leverage to pass the rest of the legislation, which she said is essential to helping the country cope with the coronavirus outbreak.”

McConnell said the Democratic argument was that they were “refusing to give an inch.”

Democrats also torpedoed a plan from Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., to continue the federal benefits at a lower level – temporarily.

