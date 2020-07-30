https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/dinesh-dsouza-antifa-direct-outcome-university-education/

In an interview with Candace Owens, author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza said the violence by Antifa radicals and others in response to the death of George Floyd is a direct result of progressive indoctrination at America’s colleges and universities.

“Academia is the theory, and Antifa is the practice,” D’Souza said on “The Candace Owens Show.”

Discussing his new book “United States of Socialism: Who’s Behind It. Why It’s Evil. How to Stop It,” D’Souza was responding to Owens’ comment that America has “replaced a solid education system with psychological conditioning.”

Students are being taught “anti-Americanism,” she said, graduating with a hatred for Western civilization and capitalism.

“I feel badly when I see these kids, these 15-year-old Antifa thugs, running around, rioting, because they really know nothing. They know nothing,” said Owens.

D’Souza said that following the death of George Floyd, the left took an episode that everyone condemned and, instead of seizing an opportunity for national unity, chose racial division.

Instead of simply replacing bad cops with good cops, the left painted all police officers with the charge of “institutional racism.”

It fits the narrative of the New York Times “1619 Project,” he said, that America was a racist nation at its foundation, beginning with the Jamestown colony.

“The demonization of America narrative is now put on top of the George Floyd killing and the basic move is if you deny the narrative, you don’t care about George Floyd,” D’Souza explained.

This, he said, is what intimidates even conservatives.

“They feel they have to genuflect before this narrative or else they’ll be accused of being racist.”

In the past, D’Souza observed, this century old narrative of progressives was debated. But now there’s no debate, and they simply “drum it into young people, and these young people don’t know the counter-narrative.”

He said conservatives are fairly good at countering with facts, such as “the majority of killed by cops are actually white.”

“But a fact doesn’t dispute a narrative, because a narrative is actually an interpretation of a wide body of facts,” D’Souza said.

“It’s really important for our side to generate counter-narratives that tell the other story that young people are not being subjected to.”

D’Souza pointed out that if a graduate really believes that America is racist to its core and that its wealth has been generated by oppression, “then throwing a Molotov Cocktail into a police precinct is in fact logical.”

“Because you’re going to do whatever you can by any means necessary to take down this monster.”

