Democrat arsonist Matthew Egler

Police arrested a former Democrat volunteer Matthew Egler for torching the Democrat Party headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona on July 24th.

Local Democrats blamed the arson on Republicans before the arrest of the disgruntled Democrat Party volunteer.

ARREST MADE: 29-year-old Matthew Egler has been arrested in connection with the fire set to the Democratic Party Headquarters. The fire happened after midnight on Friday, July 24 near Central and Thomas in Downtown Phoenix. The fire caused substantial damage to the building. pic.twitter.com/6cXhOppySA — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) July 29, 2020

The Democrats let Matthew Egler go so he burned their headquarters to the ground.

Egler then bragged about it online.

KTAR reported:

Investigators say they also tied Egler to the crime using surveillance video from the scene. The footage showed a man matching Egler’s description arriving alone at the building on Central Avenue just north of Thomas Road in a Pontiac Vibe, authorities said. The suspect broke glass doors and then set the fire before fleeing in the vehicle, authorities said. Phoenix Fire Capt. Rob McDade told KTAR News 92.3 FM that the perpetrator used a chemical that made the flames especially potent. “We can tell you it’s a dangerous accelerant and this person knew what they were doing,” he said. “When they put that accelerant out there they knew that it was going to quickly cause a lot of destruction, and that’s exactly what it did.” The fire department quickly responded to the scene just before 1 a.m. and put out the blaze, but the damage was done. “Fire investigators were there 15 minutes after that fire started. … Early on into this event we knew that this was arson,” McDade said. The Pontiac, which had out-of-state plates and was registered to a family member of Egler, was located after it was abandoned in Chandler.

