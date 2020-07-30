https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-jr-tech-conservatives/2020/07/30/id/979754

Donald Trump Jr., whose Twitter account was suspended because he posted a controversial video touting the benefits of hydroxychloroquine, said Thursday there’s “no question” that there is bias against conservative viewpoints among big tech and social media companies.

“If you’re religious, if you’re pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, you watch your metrics and you watch them get destroyed,” the president’s son said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “Conservatives and people who believe in conservative values have been targeted by these people who have no problem allowing a platform of free speech to the Ayatollah, to Communist China, to people who are committing genocide.”

Trump said the video he posted offered an “alternate thought, a different viewpoint by actual doctors,” but when the “Chinese government literally spread disinformation about coronavirus, they literally said, Twitter said that’s not a violation of their rules.”

Trump’s comments came a day after Big Tech CEOs Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook; Jeff Bezos of Amazon; Sundar Pichai of Google; and Tim Cook of Apple appeared before Congress, where they were grilled on their companies’ online dominance and practices.

Trump said Thursday the level of bias being shown is “truly disgusting” and one doesn’t “have to be a genius to see it.”

“Every time I push a button I know what it’s going to do,” he said. “My numbers, retweet, they are cut in half, in third compared to what I was doing six months ago. You see this is a ramp up for the election, you hear a response. There’s a word for what the people are full of and I just can’t say it on the air and it’s time to own it.”

Further, Trump said the average Republican in Congress does not know what is happening on the online platforms, because they have staffers taking care of their presence.

Trump also bashed presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden as a “puppet of the left” and said the Biden-Bernie Sanders joint unity plan will “send America into the dark ages.”

“The media will run him as a moderate,” he said. “On his websites is, by far, the most radical agenda in modern history. It’s not even questioned. It’s on his website.”

