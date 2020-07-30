https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/dr-birx-remdesivir-hydroxychloroquine-covid-19/2020/07/30/id/979771

The antiviral drug remdesivir has shown that it’s an effective treatment against the COVID-19 virus through randomized controlled trials, but similar tests into hydroxychloroquine have not given any evidence that it helps, even though there are reports that it works in some cases, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said Thursday.

“Science and medicine have always been full of accounts like this, and, that’s why you do randomized clinical trials to actually be able to compare patient to patient,” Birx said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” about hydroxychloroquine, which President Donald Trump has often touted, including this week.

The anti-malarial drug, she added, has undergone “several” randomized controlled trials, but “there’s no evidence that it improves those patients’ outcomes, whether they have mild, moderate disease or whether they’re seriously ill in the hospital.”

But trials of remdesivir has shown that it “does work”, said Birx, adding that Trump has given her “very clear direction” to get the medication out to all states “in an equitable way so that every American can have that advantage of receiving remdesivir when they first get to the hospital and can benefit the most,” she noted. “And so, that is moving forward.”

The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy on Thursday announced that it will ban pharmacists, licensed distributors of drugs, and medical institutions from prescribing hydroxychloroquine. Two days earlier, Trump told reporters that “front-line medical people” believe it works.

“Medical boards decide for their state based on clinical practices, and so, I’m assuming that Ohio had a very specific reason in order to take this approach,” said Birx.

Birx also discussed the question of sending children back to school, noting that asymptomatic people are “more likely to spread the virus,” even children, and if people want their kids back in school, they can do what Trump has aksed on wearing masks and taking other safety precautions.

“This will bring the case numbers down very rapidly if we, all together as Americans, did those few things,” she said.

