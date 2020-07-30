https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/07/30/dr-fauci-now-wants-us-to-wear-goggles-as-extra-protection-from-covid-19-n731714

Dr. Anthony Fauci, who recently violated Washington, D.C.’s mask mandate by going maskless during the Nationals season opener, is now suggesting that Americans wear goggles or face shields for extra protection against COVID-19.

“If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it,” Fauci told ABC News Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton. When asked if we may end up getting to a point where doing so will be recommended, Fauci responded, “It might, if you really want perfect protection of the mucosal surfaces.”

“You have mucosa in the nose, mucosa in the mouth, but you also have mucosa in the eye,” he continued. “Theoretically, you should protect all the mucosal surfaces. So if you have goggles or an eye shield you should use it.”

Currently, face shields or goggles are “not universally recommended” but, Fauci explained, “but if you really want to be complete, you should probably use it if you can.”

Dr. Fauci wore his mask while making his ceremonial first pitch at the Nationals game last week, but when he thought the cameras weren’t on him and his wife and friend as they sat in the stands watching the game, he was either not wearing it, or wearing it incorrectly.

Who wants to tell him? pic.twitter.com/oMfmHEUoFg — Matt Margolis 🇺🇸 (@mattmargolis) July 24, 2020

Dr. Fauci, age 79, is in a higher risk group but has never been seen wearing goggles or a face shield for extra protection against COVID-19.



