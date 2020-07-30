https://www.theblaze.com/news/ellen-degeneres-addresses-staff-over-claims-of-her-shows-toxic-work-culture

Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres sent a letter to the staff of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Thursday, addressing accusations of a “toxic work culture” on the set that led to an ongoing investigation by WarnerMedia.

What are the details?

The Hollywood Reporter obtained the note, wherein DeGeneres began by saying that “on day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ would be a place of happiness — no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me know it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

The comedian praised her show’s employees and credited them for her success, explaining that she and Warner Brothers were working together to correct the issues that were brought to light by the media. She also reiterated, “It’s important to me and to Warner Bros. that everyone who has something to say can speak up and feels safe doing so.”

“I am so proud of the work we do and the fun and joy we all help put out in the world,” DeGeneres continued. “I want everyone at home to love our show and I want everyone who makes it to love working on it. Again, I’m so sorry to anyone who didn’t have that experience.”

In closing, she wrote, “If not for COVID, I’d have done this in person, and I can’t wait to be back on our stage and see you all then.”

Earlier this week, WarnerMedia announced it was launching an investigation into the workplace environment of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” following a Buzzfeed report featuring one current and 10 former anonymous employees of the show who provided accounts of what was described as a “toxic work culture.”

After the Buzzfeed story, the show’s executive producers, Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly, and Andy Lassner promised to address the concerns raised, and said in a joint statement, “We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience.”

They added, “For the record, the day to day responsibility of the Ellen show is completely on us.

Warner Brothers issued a statement to Fox News Thursday with an update on their investigation, saying that “though not all of the allegations were corroborated, we are disappointed that the primary findings of the investigation indicated some deficiencies related to the show’s day-to-day management. We have identified several staffing changes, along with appropriate measures to address the issues that have been raised, and are taking the first steps to implement them.”

Fox reported, “While there were no specifics given as to the staffing changes, sources told [The Hollywood Reporter] that executive producer Ed Glavin will likely be axed.”

