Every single player, coach and ref took a knee during the National Anthem at the Pelicans-Jazz game on Thursday.

Every single member of Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans wore a Black Lives Matter t-shirt and took a knee on the court in the NBA’s first game back.

“Black Lives Matter” was painted on the court in large glossy letters.

The NBA has made it clear that they not only support Communist China, they also support overt Marxists hell-bent on overthrowing the US government.

WATCH:

Every player, coach and ref takes a knee during the national anthem before the Pelicans-Jazz game pic.twitter.com/LZy1A6s8VM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 30, 2020

