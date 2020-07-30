http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/XtBC5qhaGe0/

During a town hall on CNN on Thursday, White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci stated that he doesn’t think “we need to go to lockdown again and shelter in place.”

Fauci said, “I don’t think we need to go to lockdown again and shelter in place. There are situations, as I’ve mentioned to you before, in multiple interviews, where, when they were trying to open up a state or a city, that there were certain guidelines that were skipped over. Maybe you’re in a phase two, and you need to pause and maybe go back to phase one. That’s entirely conceivable and may be recommended. I don’t think we need to go all the way back to lockdown. And the reason I say that is that we’re learning more and more. If you do five fundamental principles, in any situation, one, wear a mask all the time, consistently, when you’re outside, and can be exposed. Number two, keep physical distance. Number three, avoid bars or close bars if you can. Keep away from crowds, big congregations, and maintain hand hygiene. Those are five not rocket science things that one can do. And we know when you do that, and states that have done that, they’ve actually flattened the surging curve and are starting to come down. So, bottom line, right now, I don’t think we need to go to lockdown.”

