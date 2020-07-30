https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/fauci-says-everyone-wear-goggles-better-protection-covid-19/

When will it end — when everyone’s wearing one of those old-timey deep sea diving contraptions?

Dr. Anthony Fauci this week said people should wear goggles or face shields if they want to get better protection from contracting the coronavirus.

“If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it,” Fauci, an immunologist and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases who serves on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, told ABC News on Wednesday.

“You have mucosa in the nose, mucosa in the mouth, but you also have mucosa in the eye,” he said. “Theoretically, you should protect all the mucosal surfaces. So if you have goggles or an eye shield you should use it.” He added that “if you really want to be complete, you should probably use it if you can.”

Asked if such an edict might soon be handed down, Fauci said, “It might, if you really want perfect protection of the mucosal surfaces.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci to @DrJAshton: “If you have goggles or an eye shield, you should use it. It’s not universally recommended, but if you really want to be complete, you should probably use it if you can.” https://t.co/SJPZn8fN6F pic.twitter.com/Ml87aBuclI — ABC News (@ABC) July 29, 2020

But back in March, when every doctor out there was saying masks don’t really protect anyone from coronaviruses, Fauci sang a different tune.

Fauci told “60 Minutes” then that face masks might make people “feel a little bit better,” but they simply don’t protect people and, instead, bring “unintended consequences.”

“When it comes to preventing coronavirus, public health officials have been clear: Healthy people do not need to wear a face mask to protect themselves from COVID-19,” CBS News reported March 8.

“There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask when you’re in the middle of an outbreak,” Fauci said. “Wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better and it might even block a droplet, but it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is. And often, there are unintended consequences; people keep fiddling with the mask and they keep touching their face.”

