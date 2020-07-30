https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fbi-christopher-wray-election-interference-intelligence/2020/07/30/id/979734

FBI Director Christopher Wray and other intelligence community officials are warning that China is an increasing threat to interfere with elections in the U.S.

Axios noted the warnings came in classified hearings with the Senate Intelligence Committee this week. Axios attributed the information to two sources familiar with the hearings.

Wray and the others reportedly voiced concerns over China’s ability to interfere with local election systems to target congressional lawmakers, who influence China policy.

Wray’s testimony before the committee came on Tuesday afternoon. It was followed the next day by appearances by William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, and other officials.

And a spokesman for Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., acting chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, told Axios that the senator is “increasingly concerned about how China is expanding its influence and interference efforts in America.”

The spokesman added: “They have resources which are far greater than those of Russia.”

The Intelligence Committee has been investigating the threat of China interfering in U.S. elections for months, the sources say. And Axios noted intelligence officials continue to believe Russia is still the leading threat.

Meanwhile, Congress is considering proposed legislation that would level sanctions on Chinese, Russian and Iranian hackers who steal sensitive data from the U.S.

The bill being pushed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., would expand sanctions to cover those who take part in hacks endangering American national security.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

