It’s “possible” that there could be a coronavirus vaccine by the end of the year, as things have been moving quickly, but the Food and Drug Administration “will not cut corners” to make that happen, FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said Thursday.

“I know our team is looking at data in real-time from these trials,” Hahn told NBC “Today” host Savannah Guthrie. “That should help us expedite this. The most important message, I think, is we’re not cutting corners. We’re going to look at the data and make the right decision for the American people.”

There are a number of companies that have started second and third phase trials which are occurring in “record time,” and phase three trials will provide data determining if a vaccine is safe and effective.

“We’ve seen a huge number of Americans who signed up as potential volunteers for these trials, and that’s great news,” said Hahn, as that will help accelerate development.

Hahn also on Thursday addressed the ongoing controversy about the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus, which has gotten renewed attention this week after President Donald Trump retweeted a statement from doctors calling for its use.

The FDA has revoked the emergency use authorization for the anti-malaria drug, but still, Hahn said the question about its use is a “decision between a doctor and a patient,” because the FDA doesn’t regulate the practice of medicine.

“These drugs have been approved for a number of years for other indications by the FDA,” he said. “We know that they’re safe in those settings.”

Meanwhile, coronavirus continues to be a serious situation, and there is early evidence that masks, hand hygiene, distancing, and protecting the vulnerable are working to control its spread.

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, who was diagnosed with coronavirus on Wednesday, suggested that he may have caught the disease by adjusting his mask, but Hahn said there isn’t any medical evidence to back up his claims.

“What our data show is people should wear masks,” said Hahn.

