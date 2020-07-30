https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/florida-testing-isaias-covid-19-testing-sites/2020/07/30/id/979718

Florida will be closing all state-run coronavirus testing sites in anticipation of an impact from Tropical Storm Isaias.

“Testing sites are closing out of an abundance of caution to keep individuals operating and attending the sites safe,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management said in a statement. “All sites have free standing structures including tents and other equipment, which cannot withstand tropical storm force winds, and could cause damage to people and property if not secured.”

The sites will close at 5 p.m. Thursday and are expected to begin reopening on Tuesday. All sites will reopen no later than 8 a.m. Wednesday.

“Prior to sites closing, symptomatic individuals are encouraged to receive a self-swab test at state-supported drive-thru sites, the emergency management office said in a tweet. “These individuals will be prioritized & receive results within 72 hours. Free COVID-19 testing remains available through County Health Departments.”

In its statement, the emergency management office noted the storm “is expected to impact Florida with heavy rains and strong winds as early as Friday.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

