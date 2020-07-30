https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/florida-couple-arrested-refusing-quarantine-neighbor-videotaped-couple-walking-dog-gave-footage-police/

Jose Interian, Yohana Gonzalez

A couple living in the Florida Keys were arrested Wednesday morning for refusing to quarantine after testing positive for the Coronavirus.

Jose Interian, 24, and Yohana Gonzalez, 26, are now facing second-degree misdemeanor charges for violating isolation rules for a quarantine.

The Miami Herald reported that a neighbor caught the couple on video walking around outside of their home and “going about normal life functions.”

Neighbors were furious after they saw the couple walking their dog, washing the car and going to the grocery store.

The videotape was then given to police and authorities moved in and arrested the couple.

The Miami Herald reported:

Two Key West residents who tested positive for COVID-19 were jailed Wednesday night after defying a quarantine order from the state health department, the city manager said. Freire posted on his Facebook page July 14 that he had tested positive for the virus, urging anyone who had been in contact with him in the past week to get tested. But he and Gonzalez failed to follow orders to remain at home and wear face masks around others, according to an isolation order issued to both on July 21 by the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County that directed them to stay at home for 14 days. On Wednesday, the property manager at their apartment complex reported to Key West police that the two were not following the order, saying Freire had walked his dog, gone to the grocery store and washed his car. Both had been seen leaving and returning home without wearing face masks, according to a police report. The property manager gave police some video footage of the couple. It was taken by a surveillance camera located in a common area of the complex. “An officer took the video to the judge and the judge signed the warrant,” Key West City Manager Greg Veliz said.

