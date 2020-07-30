https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/frontline-covid-doc-stella-immanuel-locked-twitter-6-days-asking-patients-cured-hcq-share-stories-online/

Dr. Stella Immanuel

How many Americans have died of COVID-19 because the Democrat-media complex lied about Hydroxychloroquine?

Dr. Stella Immanuel bravely came out on Monday and said that she has personally treated over 350 patients suffering from COVID-19 with Hydroxychloroquine, Zinc, and Zithromax and they have all recovered.

The doctor also disclosed that she put herself and her staff on Hydroxychloroquine as a preventative.

On Tuesday, Dr. Immanuel asked for help getting the truth about Hydroxychloroquine out to the public.

“WE NEED YOUR HELP. We are being attacked, ridiculed and discredited. We need our patients to SPEAK UP.” she said in a since-deleted Twitter post.

“If you have been cured by this drug, share your story online using this hashtag #HCQWorks.” Dr. Immanuel added.

Wednesday evening Dr. Immanuel was locked out of her Twitter account for 6 days and 14 hours for “violating the Twitter rules.”

Unbelievable. UNACCEPTABLE. COVID Doctor @stella_immanuel has been silenced by Big Tech. She is a BLACK, female immigrant. I thought BLM wanted us to elevate Black Voices? #HCQWorks pic.twitter.com/vNuf5gLRdn — Colton Duncan (@duncan_colton) July 30, 2020

When did big tech become our doctors, overlords and the arbiters of truth?

