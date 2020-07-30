https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gallup-poll-trump-congress/2020/07/30/id/979748

Forty-one percent of Americans approve of the way President Donald Trump is handling his job, while 56% disapprove, a new Gallup poll reveals.

By comparison, only 18% approve of the way Congress is handling its job, while 77% disapprove.

Here are how the results of the poll, released Thursday, break down:

91% of Republicans approve of the way Trump is handling the presidency, while 9% disapprove.

4% of Democrats approve of Trump’s job performance, compared to 94% who disapprove.

34% of independents approve of Trump’s handling of the presidency, while 61% disapprove.

14% of Republicans approve of the way Congress is handling its job, while 83% disapprove.

20% of Democrats approve of the job performance by Congress, compared to 74% who disapprove.

21% of independents approve of the way Congress is handling its job, while 75% disapprove.

The poll, conducted July 1-23, surveyed 1,007 adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

