Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers tried to keep x-rated evidence related to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein from going public, but a judge denied the appeal and released damning docs on Thursday evening.

A witness interview revealed Bill Clinton was at Epstein’s pedophile island with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and “2 young girls.”

The documents discuss allegations that a minor girl was trafficked to Maxwell, Prince Andrew and Attorney Alan Dershowitz (although he has always denied these allegations).

The documents also reveal the Mueller and then Comey FBI knew about these crimes for years and held evidence at the bureau.

The FBI even had copies of the infamous Prince Andrew photo with the young Ghislaine Maxwell victim.

The documents are another huge hit on the Mueller-Comey-Wray FBI.

The documents list several high profile names–

