https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/ghislaine-maxwell-documents-unsealed-allegations-prince-andrew-bill-clinton-others-fbi-knew-evidence-crimes-years/

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers tried to keep x-rated evidence related to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein from going public, but a judge denied the appeal and released damning docs on Thursday evening.

A witness interview revealed Bill Clinton was at Epstein’s pedophile island with Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell and “2 young girls.”

The documents discuss allegations that a minor girl was trafficked to Maxwell, Prince Andrew and Attorney Alan Dershowitz (although he has always denied these allegations).

The Ghislaine Maxwell (Epstein) documents have been unsealed. Will be posting excerpts here – Starting with allegations of minor being trafficked to Maxwell, Prince Andrew, and Alan Dershowitz (as prev. alleged). Thread. pic.twitter.com/jELX0qRDcc — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020

TRENDING: President Trump Suggests Delaying Election Until Americans Can Vote in Person

The documents also reveal the Mueller and then Comey FBI knew about these crimes for years and held evidence at the bureau.

The FBI even had copies of the infamous Prince Andrew photo with the young Ghislaine Maxwell victim.

Remember that famous Prince Andrew photo with Ghislaine Maxwell and the victim? The FBI had their own copy for years – even before the victim’s 2011 FBI interview. The FBI knew. They always knew. pic.twitter.com/A5TjKt4Kf7 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) July 31, 2020

The documents are another huge hit on the Mueller-Comey-Wray FBI.

To say that the FBI looks terrible in the Jeffrey Epstein files would be an understatement. Numerous victims contacted the FBI. The FBI ignored them, newly released emails show.https://t.co/1urpiK9cUz — Epstein Files Unsealed by Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 31, 2020

The documents list several high profile names–

Men who Ghislaine Maxwell directed Virginia Giuffre to engage in activities with, according to Giuffre’s deposition: – Alan Dershowitz

– Glenn Dubin

– Stephen Kaufmann

– Prince Andrew

– Jean Luc Brunel

– Bill Richardson

– Marvin Minsky Other names, many more names, redacted. pic.twitter.com/bPLztoIkEP — Epstein Files Unsealed by Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 31, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

