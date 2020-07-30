https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/louie-gohmert-mask-hydroxychloroquine-symptoms/2020/07/30/id/979715

Rep. Louie Gohmert says he’ll start taking hydroxychloroquine to treat his coronavirus “in the next day or two,” and that he’s experienced no COVID-19 symptoms.

“My doctor and I are all in,” the Texas Republican told Fox News’ Sean Hannity Wednesday, adding that he learned he had the virus because he was tested before heading on a planned trip on Air Force One with President Donald Trump, reports The Washington Post.

“I feel okay. I’m a little tired,” he said. “But if you know the symptoms of COVID-19, I don’t have any of them.”

Gohmert has been a vocal critic of wearing masks to prevent the spread of coronavirus. His interview came after he received blowback over ignoring advice on how to avoid spreading COVID-19. He has often been seen around the Capitol walking around without a mask, including around Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday. The attorney general tested negative for the virus Wednesday.

After announcing the diagnosis, Gohmert posted a Facebook video, calling the disease the “Wuhan virus” and pointing out that he’s been wearing a mask frequently in recent days for House hearings, after weeks of objecting to wearing them. He also said he “can’t help but wonder” if some germs slipped in when he had to adjust his mask because it wasn’t comfortable.

The lawmaker told Hannity he plans to take hydroxychloroquine along with azithromycin and zinc.

He also disputed a Politico report that staffers said he “berated” them for wearing masks in his office.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, after Gohmert tested positive, ordered all members of Congress to wear masks on the House floor, and some Democrats, including Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., are demanding that Gohmert, who sleeps in his Capitol office, to stay elsewhere while recovering from the disease.

The Post reports that it wasn’t clear where Gohmert was when he filmed his interview with Hannity, as his chief of staff told The Washington Times that he started driving back to Texas after collecting his belongings.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

