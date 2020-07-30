https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/donald-trump-rep-adam-kinzinger/2020/07/30/id/979772

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger tweeted Thursday that he would fight any attempt to postpone the November election.

After President Donald Trump presented the idea of pushing back the election in a twitter post on Thursday morning, he received pushback from lawmakers.

“Reminder: Election dates are set by Congress,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., tweeted in response to the president. “And I will oppose any attempts to delay the #2020Election.”

Trump had bashed mail-in voting in his tweet and said it would lead to the “most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history.”

“It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???” Trump wrote.

Trump also received backlash from Democrat lawmakers on social media.

“There is no way @POTUS can delay the election. We shouldn’t let him distract us from his #COVID19 incompetence,” Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M. posted on Twitter. “But the fact that he is even suggesting it is a serious, chilling attack on the democratic process. All members of Congress— and the administration— should speak out.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn, called Trump’s proposed “indefinite delay” of the election “absolutely jaw dropping arrogance” on Twitter.

“Unconscionable & unconstitutional,” he wrote.

In another tweet, he wrote, “Delaying the election is totally unnecessary & illegal — enabling a dictator. Only Trump would have the gall to even think it.”

Only Congress has the power to move the date of an election.

