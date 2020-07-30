https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/stimulus-coronavirus-covid-children/2020/07/30/id/979861

Prominent GOP senators have introduced a bill to give individual $1,000 checks to both adults and children.

The new proposal, known as the HEALS Act, is sponsored by Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Steve Daines of Montana, Mitt Romney of Utah and Marco Rubio of Florida.

The previous stimulus payments from the CARES Act passed by Congress paid out $1,200 to adults and $500 for each child.

“Much of the burden of the pandemic has fallen on parents and children. This legislation prioritizes their needs by providing resources for school supplies, childcare, and other unexpected expenses,” Cassidy said in a news release.

The new proposal would also give $1,000 to adult dependents, who were not eligible for any payment under the last stimulus.

“As we consider additional relief measures, we should prioritize families by providing them with resources to help with the extra expenses they face as a result of COVID-19,” Romney said.

The proposal is a part of the latest round of negotiations between Republicans and Democrats on how to provide Americans coronavirus relief.

A new proposal from House Democrats, known as the Heroes Act, would pay families $1,200 for each non-dependent adult and $1,200 for each dependent up to three dependents.

Another group of Senate Republicans led by Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky unveiled a separate proposal called the HEALS Act that would pay out $1,200 per adult and $500 per dependent.

The bill from House Democrats would pay out stimulus money to people with Social Security numbers and those with individual tax identification numbers. Payments from the HEALS Act, with the previous stimulus payments, would only go to people with work-eligible Social Security numbers and would not go to U.S. citizens who file joint tax returns with spouses who don’t have Social Security numbers.

The Cassidy, Daines, Romney and Rubio proposal would only pay out money to people with Social Security numbers and would make U.S. citizens married to foreign nationals eligible for payments.

In contrast, President Donald Trump has floated the idea of paying more than $1,200.

During an interview with ABC affiliate KMID, Trump said, “I’d like to see it be very high because I love the people. I want the people to get it.”

