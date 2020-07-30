https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/grassley-johnson-russia-probe/2020/07/30/id/979833

Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., want multiple government agencies to release records relating to the FBI’s Russia probe.

The two have made a request for the records, including those relating to Igor Danchenko, an analyst who has been identified a key source for the Steele dossier, according to the Daily Caller.

Grassley and Johnson made their requests in letters on Tuesday to the Justice Department, FBI, State Department, CIA and Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The letter was posted by JusttheNews.

The two lawmakers are asking the agencies for any records relating to surveillance activities against the Trump campaign and other related issues.

In the letter to Attorney General Bill Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray, they wrote: “The committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs (HSGAC) and the Committee on Finance are investigating matters related to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Crossfire Hurricane investigation, and potential conflicts of interest relating to the Obama administration’s policy decisions with respect to Ukraine and Burisma Holdings.

“We have a number of outstanding requests for records and information to FBI and DOJ that have not yet been fully answered, as well as additional follow-up requests based on information that we have already received from FBI/DOJ and other agencies.”

Crossfire Hurricane is the nickname given to the FBI’s investigation into alleged Russian election interference.

The letter lists 21 requests for records, including those regarding Danchenko and all intelligence reporting provided or made available to the FBI’s Cross Fire Hurricane investigation.

