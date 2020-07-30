https://www.dailywire.com/news/haworth-the-difference-between-cancel-culture-and-free-speech

The term “cancel culture” is one that has started to dominate our political discourse in recent years, growing from an irritating but innocuous freckle into an ideological tumor on the back of society. Despite the clear prevalence of its use, there is an ongoing debate regarding its fundamental meaning.

For some, cancel culture is the weaponization of the masses — often in the form of virtual mobs on social media — to punish thoughtcrimes or the expression of “problematic” opinions in a bid to eradicate certain viewpoints. For others, cancel culture is an imaginary term used as “a catch-all for when people in power face consequences for their actions or receive any type of criticism, something that they’re not used to.”