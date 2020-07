https://www.wnd.com/2020/07/herman-cain-dead-74-covid-19-diagnosis/

(WHIO) — Former Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain has died weeks after he was diagnosed with COVID-19. He was 74.

The news was announced Thursday in a post on Cain’s website.

“You’re never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning,” Dan Calabrese, the editor for Cain’s website, wrote in a statement. “Herman Cain – our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us – has passed away.”

