https://thehill.com/homenews/news/509761-herman-cain-dies-at-74-from-covid-19-complications

Herman CainHerman CainHerman Cain undergoing oxygen treatment in hospital after coronavirus diagnosis On The Money: Mnuchin says GOP has ‘fundamental’ deal on T coronavirus relief package | Inside the GOP stimulus proposal | Weekly jobless claims rise to 1.4 million Romney will oppose Trump Fed nominee who backed gold standard MORE, a former Republican presidential candidate, died at age 74 from COVID-19 complications, a spokesperson confirmed on Thursday.

“Herman Cain — our boss, our friend, like a father to so many of us — has passed away,” Cain’s website editor Dan Calabrese said in a post.

“We knew when he was first hospitalized with COVID-19 that this was going to be a rough fight,” Calabrese said. “He had trouble breathing and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. We all prayed that the initial meds they gave him would get his breathing back to normal, but it became clear pretty quickly that he was in for a battle.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You’re never ready for the kind of news we are grappling with this morning. But we have no choice but to seek and find God’s strength and comfort to deal… #HermanCain https://t.co/BtOgoLVqKz — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 30, 2020

Cain, the former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza, was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month and admitted to an Atlanta-area hospital on July 1, 10 days after he attended President Trump Donald John TrumpGovernors’ approval ratings drop as COVID-19 cases mount Gohmert says he will take hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment Virginia governor, senators request CDC aid with coronavirus outbreak at immigrant detention facility MORE’s rally in Tulsa, Okla. It is not known where Cain contracted the disease.

A spokesperson posted on Twitter earlier this week that the businessman and former GOP presidential candidate was undergoing oxygen treatment while still at the hospital.

Five days ago, doctors said Cain would eventually recover but it would be a slow process, Calabrese said, which prompted his team to post the Twitter update.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cain, who served as co-chair of Black Voices for Trump, had been diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2006 but had survived the disease.

“Although he was basically pretty healthy in recent years, he was still in a high-risk group because of his history with cancer,” Calabrese said.

Cain, a former chairman of the Federal Reserve Bank in Kansas City, drew national attention when he ran for the 2012 Republican nomination with his 9-9-9 tax reform plan. The plan intended to replace current taxes with a 9 percent personal income tax, a 9 percent business transactions tax and a 9 percent federal sales tax.

The Republican candidate ended up dropping out of the race seven months later amid sexual harassment allegations, which he and his wife have denied.

Last year, Trump mulled picking Cain as a nominee for the Federal Reserve Board, but Cain withdrew his name after several Republican senators voiced opposition to the idea.

Cain had also been set to launch a weekly show at Newsmax TV that was announced in April.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted that Cain “embodied the American Dream and represented the very best of American spirit.”

Herman Cain embodied the American Dream and represented the very best of the American spirit. Our hearts grieve for his loved ones, and they will remain in our prayers at this time. We will never forget his legacy of grace, patriotism, and faith. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) July 30, 2020

—Updated at 11:27 a.m.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

