Former President Barack Obama tears into his successor on a regular basis during private meetings with donors, calling out sexual assault allegations against President Donald Trump and the “racist” overtones he uses.

The New York Times reported that Obama has raised $24 million for former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign and does not hold back his feelings about the current commander-in-chief when he’s among donors.

Trump’s base, Obama said during a conversation with Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, is “just glued to Fox News and Breitbart and [Rush] Limbaugh and just this conservative echo chamber — and so, they’re going to turn out to vote. What he has unleashed and what he continues to try to tap into is the fears and anger and resentment of people who, in some cases, really are having a tough time and have seen their prospects, or communities where they left, declining. And Trump tries to tap into that and redirect in nativist, racist, sexist ways.”

During another event with LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, Obama called out Trump’s characterization of the coronavirus as the “kung flu” and the “Chinese virus.”

“That still shocks and pisses me off,” Obama said, noting that the language is stoking “anti-Asian sentiment.”

Publicly, Obama stayed on the sidelines during the Democratic Party’s primary season. But when it was clear that Biden would be the party’s nominee for the November election, he gave him his full support.

RealClearPolitics shows Biden with a lead of 8.4 percentage points in the major national polls.

