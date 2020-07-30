https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/intolerant-leftist-mob-tries-bankrupt-long-islands-patio-pizza-joint-supporting-trump-backfires-tremendously-video/

Guy Caligiuri, the owner of Patio Pizza in St. James on Long Island, joined Stuart Varney on Thursday to tell how he was a victim of the intolerant leftist mob.

A radical leftist woman entered his restaurant last week to pick up an order and was stunned to see a Trump flag in the back of the restaurant. The intolerant and angry woman then promised to make life a living hell for the Trump supporting owner. She launched a Facebook campaign to ruin the restaurant.

But Guy told Stuart Varney today that the attempted boycott failed and that locals are supporting his restaurant.

This is another good news story on how to stand up against the demons on the left.

President Trump retweeted the video this morning.

Support Patio Pizza and its wonderful owner, Guy Caligiuri, in St. James, Long Island (N.Y.). Great Pizza!!! @Varneyco — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Via Varney and Co.:

