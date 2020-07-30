https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/dr-fauci-blame-herman-cains-death/

Republican presidential candidate and radio host Herman Cain died from coronavirus on Thursday.

Herman was 74-years-old.

Herman Cain battled colon cancer years ago and was in a high-risk group due to his age and medical history.

Herman Cain attended the Trump Tulsa rally in June with thousands of supporters.

Herman Cain was tested in Tulsa before the Trump campaign rally. He tested negative.

Like clockwork, Fox is trying to put distance between Trump’s Tulsa rally and Herman Cain contracting COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/KKLHCWSdsH — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) July 30, 2020

TRENDING: President Trump Suggests Delaying Election Until Americans Can Vote in Person

Herman Cain went into the hospital in Atlanta on July 1 by ambulance and was having trouble breathing.

I’m very saddened to learn of the passing of my former boss, Herman Cain. I’m bracing for the cruelty online about how he deserved to get COVID and die because of his politics. We’re living in a dark time. But, they didn’t know him. I did. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) July 30, 2020

It is unclear at this point what medications Herman Cain was on before and after he entered the Atlanta hospital.

What we do know is that after dozens of successful international studies with hydroxychloroquine in treating the coronavirus the top US medical “expert” Dr. Fauci has warned against its use. The liberal media has also demonized its use. And the tech giants Google, Twitter, Facebook refuse to report on its successful use in treating COVID-19.

Hydroxychloroquine works well when given to COVID-19 victims when they first notice symptoms.

Was Herman Cain treated with hydroxychloroquine (HCQ)? Was he treated with HCQ when he first came down with the disease? At this point it is not clear.

What is clear is that the US has more recorded coronavirus deaths than any nation in the world. Part of that can be blamed on liberal governors sending COVID-19 patients to nursing homes. Thousands more were refused hydroxychloroquine.

Herman Cain’s death is tragic. It is too early to know what happened with his treatment.

But it is clear that Dr. Fauci, the tech giants, and the liberal media are to blame for THOUSANDS of coronavirus deaths.

That is the real tragedy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

