JULY 30–A Florida couple was arrested yesterday for defying quarantine orders issued after they each tested positive for COVID-19, police report.

Cops last night busted Yohana Gonzalez, 26, and Jose Interian, 24, at their Key West apartment on a pair of misdemeanor charges.

According to quarantine orders issued on July 21 by Florida’s Department of Health, Gonzalez and Interian were each informed on July 15 that they had tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the couple had roommates, they were instructed to wear face masks at home, self-isolate, and remain in their residence for a minimum of two weeks.

The couple, however, ignored these directives, according to the state orders. They allegedly failed to wear face masks at home, and “exposed all members of your household to COVID-19.” Additionally, the defendants–still symptomatic with the virus–went grocery shopping on July 20.

While the state orders were intended to secure compliance from Gonzalez and Interian, the couple continued to ignore safety guidelines, police allege. Neighbors who recorded them outside their home provided cops with the video evidence.

Gonzalez and Interian (pictured above) were each booked into the Monroe County jail Wednesday evening. Interian, who is listed as a self-employed barber in a police report, was released from custody early this morning on $1000 bond. Gonzalez remains in custody, according to online jail records.

The couple is scheduled for an August 10 arraignment on the misdemeanor counts, which each carry a maximum penalty of 60 days in jail. (4 pages)

