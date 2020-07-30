https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kim-kardashian-kanye-west-presidential-campaign/2020/07/30/id/979849

Kim Kardashian West reportedly asked her husband, Kanye West, earlier this week to give up his longshot presidential campaign to “focus on his mental health instead,” a source told People.

“Kim urged Kanye to not move forward with running for president, but he won’t listen,” the source added.

A source told “Entertainment Tonight” that “Kim flew to Wyoming Monday to see Kanye after weeks of trying to get ahold of him and having him agree to see her. The meeting was extremely emotional as the couple has a lot to work through now and most importantly making sure Kanye is healthy.”

Kardashian issued a statement about her husband last week, noting he has bipolar disorder, and asking for fans’ “compassion” and “understanding.” West, who recently claimed in a tweet he has been “trying to get divorced” from Kardashian, and tweeted she and her mother “put out a statement without my approval . . . that’s not what a wife should do.” Both tweets have since been deleted.

A source told People that many of West’s close childhood friends have traveled to Wyoming, where he lives, since he launched his campaign and made a series of controversial statements.

