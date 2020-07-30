http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/WR8Nn1lFCRg/index.html

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced the company would receive a $765 million loan to launch Kodak Pharmaceuticals, which will produce generic active pharmaceutical ingredients to reduce America’s dependency on foreign drug makers.

The company’s shares have skyrocketed on the news. Following a more than 200% jump in Tuesday trading, the rally continued on Wednesday and the shares ended up 318%.

But the soaring performance wasn’t without hiccups: The New York Stock Exchange halted trading in the shares 20 times throughout Wednesday’s trading session as the stock soared, climbing more than 650% at its highest.

Kodak, once a giant producer of film and cameras before the digital era, pivoted to turn itself into a a materials and chemical company. It filed for bankruptcy in 2012 and emerged as a restructured business the following year.