Black conservative pundit Larry Elder mourns not only the death of Black conservative legend Herman Cain, 74, a Newsmax TV host before he contracted COVID-19, but also the “snarky” politicization of it.

“He is an American success story, and I hope the people will praise him and give him the respect they’re giving another contemporary that just died: I’m referring, of course, to John Lewis,” Elder told Thursday’s “The Chris Salcedo Show,” noting Cain was featured in his documentary “Uncle Tom” as a survivor, both of cancer and political persecution.

Elder lamented the “snarky” tweets and comments about Cain’s rejection of wearing a mask during the global coronavirus pandemic and the widespread, leftist allegations Cain contracted COVID-19 at President Donald Trump’s Tulsa, Oklahoma, campaign rally.

Last month, Cain also attended the Texas premiere of “Uncle Tom,” an Elder-produced documentary of Black conservatism in the face of America’s race-baiting politics.

“If Herman Cain were looking down from heaven, and I believe that’s exactly what’s happening, he would say this: ‘I’m acutely aware of the risks; I’m also acutely aware of something known as tradeoffs,'” Elder told host Chris Salcedo. “And that’s something people on the left don’t quite understand.”

Elder espoused the conservative view of the global coronavirus pandemic, which he believed Cain shared, “given the fact that there is no cure, given the fact that there is no effective treatment, given the fact we can’t shut down our lives and the economy,” and there are “unintended consequences of doing that.”

“Herman Cain would be looking down and saying, ‘I’m an adult, I made a decision, I was aware of what the risks were,'” Elder said. “Furthermore, no one knows where he might have contracted this.”

