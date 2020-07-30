https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/07/liz-cheney-snaps-back-president-trump-tweets-moving-election-date-due-democrat-election-fraud/

On Thursday morning President Trump suggested in a tweet that the November 3rd election should be postponed until Americans can vote in person.

The president clearly tweeted this after Democrat governors have been pushing for mail-in voting knowing it is easier for the party to cheat that way.

President Trump: With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???

This afternoon Rep. Liz Cheney felt the need to respond to President Trump and tell her followers on Twitter that the election will be held on November 3rd as scheduled.

Liz Cheney tweeted.

This isn’t the first time Liz Cheney has undermined the Republican President.

President Donald Trump took a swipe at Rep. Liz Cheney a week ago for working against his foreign agenda.

Trump recently announced he would bring home most US troops from Afghanistan after 19 years and thousands of troops from Germany that have been there for decades.

Liz Cheney has allegedly been working behind the scene to thwart President Trump’s agenda.

Liz Cheney is only upset because I have been actively getting our great and beautiful Country out of the ridiculous and costly Endless Wars. I am also making our so-called allies pay tens of billions of dollars in delinquent military costs. They must, at least, treat us fairly!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2020

This followed reports that Republicans met recently and Liz Cheney was called out for not supporting President Trump.

She is still at it.

