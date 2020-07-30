http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Jth9sK14Lgg/

A man allegedly opened fire in the lobby of Miami, Florida’s Crystal Beach Suites Hotel after becoming angry over a mother and her son’s refusal to social distance.

WSVN reports Douglas Marks allegedly opened fire Monday night while issuing commands for the mother and her son to obey social distancing policies.

Local 10 reports Marks allegedly looked at Veronica Pena and her son and said, “You aren’t social distancing.” He told the mother and son to leave then allegedly pulled a handgun and shot several rounds at the floor.

[embedded content]

Elio Rodriguez was in a hotel room with his family when he heard the gunshots. He said, “[I heard] “‘Bam! Bam!’ Real loud, loud. I just grabbed everybody and put them on the floor. I grabbed my daughter and everybody and put them on the floor.”

Marks was arrested without incident and taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

