https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/509839-mcconnell-tees-up-fight-on-unemployment-benefits

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellPelosi huddles with chairmen on surprise billing but deal elusive McConnell opens door to smaller coronavirus relief deal GOP hunts for ‘Plan B’ as coronavirus talks hit wall MORE (R-Ky.) is turning the Senate toward a fight on federal unemployment benefits, which are set to expire on Friday.

The decision to force a vote comes as negotiators remain far apart on a larger coronavirus relief deal. In a sign of the stalemate, Republicans and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerLincoln Project targets Senate races in Alaska, Maine, Montana with M ad buy Pelosi, Schumer say GOP Senate coronavirus bill is ‘selling out working families’ The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – Barr’s showdown with House Democrats MORE (D-N.Y.) blocked dueling coronavirus proposals earlier Thursday.

“We’ve had enough rope-a-dope. We’ve had enough empty talk. It’s time to go on the record,” McConnell said from the Senate floor.

Senate Republicans successfully brought up a bill they will use as a vehicle for their competing unemployment proposals, none of which appear to have the votes needed to actually pass next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

McConnell did not say on the floor what proposal he will try to force a vote on first, and didn’t respond to follow up questions as he went back to his office.

But several GOP senators say they expect him to bring up the proposal from Sens. Ron Johnson Ronald (Ron) Harold JohnsonTimeline for GOP’s Obama probe report slips as chairman eyes subpoenas House Intel Committee votes to give all members access to foreign disinformation evidence Democratic-aligned group targets GOP chairman at center of Obama-era probe MORE (R-Wis.) and Mike Braun Michael BraunGOP hunts for ‘Plan B’ as coronavirus talks hit wall Republican senators revolt over coronavirus proposal Health care price transparency bill can reduce costs and boost national economic recovery MORE (R-Ind.) that would replace the expiring $600 per week federal benefit with a scalable match, which when paired with state unemployment, would equal two-thirds of a person’s previous wages with a $500 cap on the federal benefit. The $600 per week federal benefit was included in the March bill and will expire on Friday.

Sen. John Thune John Randolph ThuneGOP hunts for ‘Plan B’ as coronavirus talks hit wall No. 2 GOP senator: Not a lot of support for FBI building funds in COVID bill Trump says Republicans criticizing FBI money should ‘go back to school and learn’ MORE (R-S.D.), McConnell’s No. 2, said that the Johnson-Braun proposal will be the Senate’s starting point and it will need 60 votes, meaning at least seven Democrats.

“It will need 60, everything probably from here on will need 60, so we’ll see where that goes,” Thune said.

Sen. Kevin Cramer Kevin John CramerRepublican senators revolt over coronavirus proposal Hillicon Valley: Tech CEOs brace for House grilling | Senate GOP faces backlash over election funds | Twitter limits Trump Jr.’s account Republicans raise concerns TikTok could be used by Chinese government interfere in elections MORE (R-N.D.) added that the “first attempt, and maybe the last one, would basically be the Johnson bill.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the Johnson-Braun proposal, if state offices could not implement the wage match they could instead give a flat $200 per week federal benefit.

In addition to the Johnson-Braun proposal, Sens. Sens. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyGOP hunts for ‘Plan B’ as coronavirus talks hit wall Overnight Defense: US to pull 11,900 troops from Germany | Troop shuffle to cost ‘several billion’ dollars | Lawmakers pan drawdown plan | Trump says he hasn’t discussed alleged bounties with Putin Lawmakers torch Trump plan to pull 11,900 troops from Germany MORE (R-Utah), Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsLincoln Project targets Senate races in Alaska, Maine, Montana with M ad buy Collins trails Democratic challenger by 5 points: poll Spike in gold puts dollar’s reserve status in question: Goldman Sachs MORE (R-Maine) and Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyTrump may have power, but he still has no plan to fight the pandemic 100 days out, parties fear chaotic election 100 Days: Democrats see clear path to Senate majority MORE (R-Ariz.) have introduced their own bill, which they are are hoping to get a vote on as part of the Senate’s debate next week, that would allow states to either implement an 80 percent wage replacement or a flat amount of $500 per week in August. After that it would be scaled down to $400 week in September or $300 in October.

“Senator McConnell made it very clear that it would be open to amendment,” Collins said.

But it’s not clear that any proposal will be able to pass the Senate.

Democrats blocked the Johnson-Braun proposal earlier on Thursday, when they called the wage match unworkable and warned that it would push more people into poverty and take billions out of the economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Schumer railed against McConnell’s plan on Thursday.

“My fellow Americans, we are in an enormous crisis. We are stepping up to the plate on this side of the aisle. Please let your Senators know on the Republican side of the aisle how deep this crisis is, how painful it is for people, and to step up to the plate,” Schumer said.

“Get in the room and negotiate a real deal and stop doing stunts that simply are political, get-it-off-my-back, that you know cannot pass,” Schumer added.

But it would allow McConnell to force them to go on the record blocking unemployment benefits or pressure them to make a larger deal.

Asked about his decision to tee up the unemployment insurance debate, McConnell told reporters “we can keep talking and hopefully making progress because no progress is being made anywhere else.”

Thune added that Republican senators wanted to vote, and signaled that they were growing frustrated by the slow progress in the bipartisan talks.

“We need to get things moving and this gets things moving. Our guys want to vote, they want to be able to prove they’re moving the ball down the field and the Democrats want to keep blocking. This exposes that. And hopefully it will get them to get serious about actually sitting down and working on a solution,” Thune said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

