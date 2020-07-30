https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/covid-mcdonalds-workplace-safety/2020/07/30/id/979851

McDonald’s is partnering with the Mayo Clinic on COVID-19 infection best workplace practices as the fast-food giant continues to navigate the global pandemic.

“The engagement with Mayo Clinic reflects the next step in McDonald’s efforts around the world to further enhance hygiene and cleanliness practices in support of customer and crew safety,” McDonald’s said in a news release.

“In the last seven months, elevated standards have been enacted in the majority of McDonald’s 38,000 restaurants across nearly 120 countries, including more than 50 process changes in U.S. restaurants.”

McDonald’s has added plexiglass partitions inside restaurants and at drive-throughs and required customers and employees to wear face masks.

A team of officials from McDonald’s and the Mayo Clinic will meet regularly to discuss best practices to mitigate the spread of coronavirus as cases surge in the U.S. The Mayo Clinic, based in Rochester, Minn., and ranked the top hospital in the nation in 2020-2021, will also review McDonald’s environmental health and safety precautions.

Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Sales are down 30 percent globally for McDonald’s amid the pandemic.

