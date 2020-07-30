https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/07/30/michigan-bb-owners-forced-to-take-down-norwegian-flag-that-looks-like-confederate-flag-n731471

Greg and Kjersten Offenbecker are proud owners of The Nordic Pineapple B&B, a small inn in St. Johns, Michigan. The Offenbeckers are also proud of their Norwegian heritage and made a point of flying the Norwegian flag in front of their establishment.

Unfortunately for them, some local residents thought the Norwegian flag looked like the Stars and Bars — the famous/infamous Confederate battle flag. Or, at least, those in the mob who are color blind and were dropped on their heads as babies thought that.

Here is the Norwegian Flag.

Norwegian flag (Wikipedia/public domain)

Is it just me or does that flag look absolutely nothing like the Confederate battle flag?

It is a sad day at The Nordic Pineapple. We have decided to no longer fly The Norwegian flag on the front of the inn…. Posted by The Nordic Pineapple B&B on Monday, July 20, 2020

Daily Caller:

“We hang the Norwegian flag because I am a 4th generation Norwegian-American,” Kjersten told the Daily Caller. “I am very proud of that heritage and wanted to share a piece of it with the people who come to visit our bed and breakfast.” “The Norwegians are a peaceful people who love family and that is what our inn really is all about,” she said. “We just want people to come stay with us and experience a wonderful getaway.”

White supremacist scumbags! I bet they have white hoods hanging in a secret compartment in their closet. All white people have a secret compartment where they keep their KKK hoods and other tools of oppression.

And doesn’t she know that white people cannot be “proud of their heritage”? That’s disgustingly racist! Surely there were at least one or two Norwegians who owned slaves. And don’t forget all those whales murdered by Norwegian whalers.

What the hell does she have to be “proud” about?

Kjersten said that it was a difficult decision to take down the flag. The couple had received around “2 dozen hateful emails” from people who thought she was flying the Confederate flag, but they had gotten more hateful recently. “We have 4-5 really nasty ones that are much more hurtful,” she said. Greg Offenbecker served in the Navy during Desert Storm, and the couple has 2 adopted black children.

This isn’t a case of mistaken identity. The Norwegian flag looks absolutely nothing like the Confederate battle flag. But it proves that if you try hard enough, and are radical enough, you can cow people into submission just by the threat of branding them a “racist.”

I don’t blame the Offenbeckers. And I certainly don’t envy them trying to operate a business in this climate of hysteria that’s been ginned up by those who know exactly what they’re doing. Using fear to control people is an excellent means of keeping people in line. Most don’t dare to speak up lest the mob come for them.

And that doesn’t bode well for the future.

